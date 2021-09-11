 Skip to main content
Erie E/P stomps past Sherrard 55-0
Erie E/P stomps past Sherrard 55-0

Erie E/P corralled Sherrard's offense and never let go to fuel a 55-0 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Erie E/P jumped on top in front of Sherrard 19-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers fought to a 34-0 halftime margin at the Tigers' expense.

Erie E/P thundered over Sherrard when the fourth quarter began 48-0.

Recently on August 27 , Sherrard squared up on Peru St Bede in a football game . For more, click here.

