Erie E/P stomps past Sherrard 55-0

Erie E/P corralled Sherrard's offense and never let go to fuel a 55-0 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Erie E/P jumped on top in front of Sherrard 19-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Panthers fought to a 34-0 halftime margin at the Tigers' expense.
Erie E/P thundered over Sherrard when the fourth quarter began 48-0.
Recently on August 27 , Sherrard squared up on Peru St Bede in a football game . For more, click here.
