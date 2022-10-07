Fairbury Prairie Central hits passing gear early to lap Aledo Mercer County 53-6

Fairbury Prairie Central offered a model for success with a convincing 53-6 victory over Aledo Mercer County in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7.

The first quarter gave Fairbury Prairie Central a 13-0 lead over Aledo Mercer County.

The Hawks' offense thundered in front for a 40-0 lead over the Golden Eagles at halftime.

Fairbury Prairie Central breathed fire to a 47-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

