Farmer City Blue Ridge thwarts Galva's quest 44-34

Farmer City Blue Ridge grabbed a 44-34 victory at the expense of Galva in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 22.

The first quarter gave Farmer City Blue Ridge a 14-8 lead over Galva.

The Knights' offense jumped in front for a 30-14 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 36-20.

The Wildcats rallied with a 14-8 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Knights prevailed.

