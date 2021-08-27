Farmington baffles Aledo Mercer County 41-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Farmington on Friday as it blanked Aledo Mercer County 41-0 in Illinois high school football on August 27.
Defense stood tall for both teams at the end of scoreless second and fourth quarters.
The Farmers' rule showed as they carried a 41-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Farmington stomped on in front of Aledo Mercer County 28-0 to begin the second quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.