Farmington baffles Aledo Mercer County 41-0
Dominating defense was the calling card of Farmington on Friday as it blanked Aledo Mercer County 41-0 in Illinois high school football on August 27.

Defense stood tall for both teams at the end of scoreless second and fourth quarters.

The Farmers' rule showed as they carried a 41-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Farmington stomped on in front of Aledo Mercer County 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

