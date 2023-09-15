Farmington dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-13 win over Aledo Mercer County for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Farmers registered a 20-7 advantage at halftime over the Golden Eagles.

Farmington pulled to a 36-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Farmers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Recently on Sept. 1, Aledo Mercer County squared off with Peru St Bede in a football game.

