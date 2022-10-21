Flexing muscle: Eldridge North Scott tightens grip on Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 49-10

Eldridge North Scott lit up the scoreboard on October 21 to propel past Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant for a 49-10 victory in Iowa high school football on October 21

Eldridge North Scott stormed in front of Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lancers registered a 49-3 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Panthers outpointed the Lancers 7-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

