Flexing muscle: Rock Island tightens grip on Rock Island Alleman 47-6

The force was strong for Rock Island as it pierced Rock Island Alleman during Friday's 47-6 thumping in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Rock Island drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Rock Island Alleman after the first quarter.

The Rocks fought to a 34-6 intermission margin at the Pioneers' expense.

Rock Island roared to a 47-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

The last time Rock Island and Rock Island Alleman played in a 56-0 game on September 10, 2021. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

