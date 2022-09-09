Flexing muscle: Rock Island tightens grip on Rock Island Alleman 47-6

The force was strong for Rock Island as it pierced Rock Island Alleman during Friday's 47-6 thumping in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Rock Island drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Rock Island Alleman after the first quarter.

The Rocks fought to a 34-6 intermission margin at the Pioneers' expense.

Rock Island roared to a 47-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

