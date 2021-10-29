Forreston triumphs in strong showing over Fulton 38-12

Forreston's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Fulton 38-12 during this Illinois football game.
The first quarter gave the Cardinals a 10-6 lead over the Steamers.
Forreston's offense stomped on to a 31-12 lead over Fulton at halftime.
Forreston's might showed as it carried a 38-12 lead into the fourth quarter.
Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the fourth quarter.
