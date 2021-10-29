 Skip to main content
Forreston triumphs in strong showing over Fulton 38-12
Forreston triumphs in strong showing over Fulton 38-12

Forreston's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Fulton 38-12 during this Illinois football game.

The first quarter gave the Cardinals a 10-6 lead over the Steamers.

Forreston's offense stomped on to a 31-12 lead over Fulton at halftime.

Forreston's might showed as it carried a 38-12 lead into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 15 , Fulton squared up on Pearl City/Eastland Co-Op in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on October 15 , Fulton squared up on Pearl City/Eastland Co-Op in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

