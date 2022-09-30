Fort Madison records thin win against Clinton 14-13

Fort Madison topped Clinton 14-13 in a tough tilt on September 30 in Iowa football action.
Fort Madison drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Clinton after the first quarter.
The River Kings tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 14-13 at the intermission.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.
Last season, Fort Madison and Clinton squared off with October 1, 2021 at Fort Madison High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
