Fort Madison records thin win against Clinton 14-13

Fort Madison topped Clinton 14-13 in a tough tilt on September 30 in Iowa football action.

Fort Madison drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Clinton after the first quarter.

The River Kings tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 14-13 at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.