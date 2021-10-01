Fort Madison tackles Clinton 58-14

Fort Madison's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 58-14 win over Clinton in Iowa high school football action on October 1.
Tough to find an edge early, Fort Madison and Clinton fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.
Fort Madison's offense jumped to a 23-14 lead over Clinton at the intermission.
Fort Madison's control showed as it carried a 51-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
