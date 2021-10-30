Fulton blanks Chicago Al Raby 42-0

No need for worry, Fulton's defense took care of business on Saturday, keying a 42-0 shutout of Chicago Al Raby in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave the Steamers a 14-0 lead over the Raiders.
The Steamers' offense roared to a 28-0 lead over the Raiders at halftime.
The Steamers' authority showed as they carried a 35-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on October 15 , Fulton squared up on Pearl City/Eastland Co-Op in a football game . Click here for a recap
