Fulton blanks Chicago Al Raby 42-0
Fulton blanks Chicago Al Raby 42-0

No need for worry, Fulton's defense took care of business on Saturday, keying a 42-0 shutout of Chicago Al Raby in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave the Steamers a 14-0 lead over the Raiders.

The Steamers' offense roared to a 28-0 lead over the Raiders at halftime.

The Steamers' authority showed as they carried a 35-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 15 , Fulton squared up on Pearl City/Eastland Co-Op in a football game . Click here for a recap

