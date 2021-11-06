Fulton blitzes Ottawa Marquette in convincing fashion 55-14

Fulton painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Ottawa Marquette's defense for a 55-14 win on November 6 in Illinois football.
The first quarter gave Fulton a 20-0 lead over Ottawa Marquette.
The Steamers kept a 27-7 halftime margin at the Crusaders' expense.
Fulton took control in the third quarter with a 55-7 advantage over Ottawa Marquette.
