Fulton blitzes Ottawa Marquette in convincing fashion 55-14
Fulton painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Ottawa Marquette's defense for a 55-14 win on November 6 in Illinois football.

Recently on October 22 , Fulton squared up on Dakota in a football game .

The first quarter gave Fulton a 20-0 lead over Ottawa Marquette.

The Steamers kept a 27-7 halftime margin at the Crusaders' expense.

Fulton took control in the third quarter with a 55-7 advantage over Ottawa Marquette.

Watch now: Khalil Mack's absence causing a big hole

