Fulton recorded a big victory over Stockton 40-16 during this Illinois football game on Sept. 15.

Fulton opened with a 12-0 advantage over Stockton through the first quarter.

The Blackhawks rallied in the second quarter by making it 18-8.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Steamers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Fulton and Stockton squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Fulton High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Fulton squared off with Lena-Winslow in a football game.

