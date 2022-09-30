 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Fulton defeats Stockton in lopsided affair 44-6

Fulton swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Stockton 44-6 during this Illinois football game.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Steamers fought to a 34-6 intermission margin at the Blackhawks' expense.

Fulton charged to a 37-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Steamers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the final quarter.

Last season, Fulton and Stockton faced off on October 1, 2021 at Stockton High School. Click here for a recap

Recently on September 17, Fulton squared off with Muskegon Catholic Central in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

