Fulton edged Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 23-21 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 20.

Fulton moved in front of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 23-21 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second, third and fourth quarters.

