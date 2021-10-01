 Skip to main content
Fulton explodes on Stockton 42-14
Fulton explodes on Stockton 42-14

Fulton controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 42-14 victory over Stockton in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 1.

Fulton drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Stockton after the first quarter.

The Steamers' offense moved to a 21-7 lead over the Blackhawks at halftime.

The Steamers struck in front of the Blackhawks 35-14 going into the fourth quarter.

