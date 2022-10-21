Fulton hammers Dakota 48-26

Fulton earned its community's accolades after a 48-26 win over Dakota in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 21.

Fulton drew first blood by forging a 13-6 margin over Dakota after the first quarter.

The Steamers' offense struck in front for a 41-12 lead over the Indians at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Indians narrowed the gap 14-7 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

