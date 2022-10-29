Fulton manhandles Aurora Christian 38-13

Fulton recorded a big victory over Aurora Christian 38-13 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Recently on October 15, Fulton squared off with Pearl City/Eastland Co-Op in a football game. For a full recap, click here.
