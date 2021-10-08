Fulton plants its flag on Forreston 24-14

Fulton broke out to an early lead and topped Forreston 24-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 8.
The Steamers moved in front of the Cardinals 10-0 to begin the second quarter.
Fulton kept a 17-14 halftime margin at Forreston's expense.
The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
Conditioning showed as Fulton outscored Forreston 7-0 in the final period.
Recently on September 24 , Fulton squared up on Lena-Winslow in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.