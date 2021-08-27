Fulton records sound decision over Galena 14-13

Fulton found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Galena 14-13 on August 27 in Illinois football action.
Conditioning showed as Fulton outscored Galena 8-6 in the final period.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
The Pirates took a 7-6 lead over the Steamers heading to halftime locker room.
