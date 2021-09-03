Fulton rides the rough off East Dubuque 30-20

Fulton trucked East Dubuque on the road to a 30-20 victory on September 3 in Illinois football.
The clock was the only thing that stopped Fulton, which enjoyed the upper hand in an 8-0 fourth quarter, too.
Fulton's leverage showed as it carried a 22-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Steamers' offense jumped to a 14-12 lead over the Warriors at halftime.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.
