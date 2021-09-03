 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fulton rides the rough off East Dubuque 30-20
0 Comments

Fulton rides the rough off East Dubuque 30-20

  • 0

Fulton trucked East Dubuque on the road to a 30-20 victory on September 3 in Illinois football.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Fulton, which enjoyed the upper hand in an 8-0 fourth quarter, too.

Fulton's leverage showed as it carried a 22-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Steamers' offense jumped to a 14-12 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News