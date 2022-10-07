Fulton survives taut tilt with Forreston 30-28

Fulton surfed the tension to ride to a 30-28 win over Forreston in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7.
Forreston authored a promising start, taking an 8-3 advantage over Fulton at the end of the first quarter.
The Cardinals climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 22-10 lead at intermission.
Fulton broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 23-22 lead over Forreston.
The Steamers' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-6 points differential.
Last season, Forreston and Fulton squared off with October 29, 2021 at Forreston High School last season. For more, click here.
