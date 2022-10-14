Galesburg dances past East Moline United Township 42-31

Galesburg turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 42-31 win over East Moline United Township at East Moline United Township High on October 14 in Illinois football action.
Galesburg opened with a 14-7 advantage over East Moline United Township through the first quarter.
The Silver Streaks' offense jumped in front for a 28-19 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.
Galesburg darted to a 35-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Silver Streaks added to their advantage with a 7-6 margin in the closing period.
The last time Galesburg and East Moline United Township played in a 17-8 game on October 15, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
