Galesburg dances past East Moline United Township 42-31

Galesburg turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 42-31 win over East Moline United Township at East Moline United Township High on October 14 in Illinois football action.

Galesburg opened with a 14-7 advantage over East Moline United Township through the first quarter.

The Silver Streaks' offense jumped in front for a 28-19 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Galesburg darted to a 35-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Silver Streaks added to their advantage with a 7-6 margin in the closing period.

