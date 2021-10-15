 Skip to main content
Galesburg delivers heart-wrenching defeat to East Moline United Township 17-8
Galesburg knocked off East Moline United Township 17-8 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Recently on October 1 , East Moline United Township squared up on Moline in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

East Moline United Township showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-0 advantage over Galesburg as the first quarter ended.

The Panthers came from behind to grab the advantage 8-7 at halftime over the Silver Streaks.

The Silver Streaks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 10-8 lead over the Panthers.

Galesburg's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.

