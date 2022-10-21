Galesburg sets quick pace to roar over Rock Island Alleman 58-8

A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Galesburg during a 58-8 win over Rock Island Alleman in Illinois high school football on October 21.

Galesburg drew first blood by forging a 16-0 margin over Rock Island Alleman after the first quarter.

The Pioneers showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 23-8.

Galesburg jumped to a 51-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Silver Streaks, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 final quarter, too.

