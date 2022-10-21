 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Galesburg sets quick pace to roar over Rock Island Alleman 58-8

A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Galesburg during a 58-8 win over Rock Island Alleman in Illinois high school football on October 21.

Galesburg drew first blood by forging a 16-0 margin over Rock Island Alleman after the first quarter.

The Pioneers showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 23-8.

Galesburg jumped to a 51-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Silver Streaks, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 final quarter, too.

The last time Galesburg and Rock Island Alleman played in a 63-0 game on October 22, 2021. Click here for a recap

In recent action on October 7, Galesburg faced off against Moline and Rock Island Alleman took on East Moline United Township on October 7 at East Moline United Township High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

