Geneseo knocked off Grayslake Central 27-7 for an Illinois high school football victory at Geneseo High.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and second quarters, as neither squad scored.

The third quarter gave Geneseo a 21-7 lead over Grayslake Central.

The Maple Leafs held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Grayslake Central and Geneseo faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Grayslake Central High School.

