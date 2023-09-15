Geneseo raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 55-21 win over East Moline United Township for an Illinois high school football victory at Geneseo High on Sept. 15.

Tough to find an edge early, Geneseo and East Moline United Township fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Maple Leafs fought to a 28-14 intermission margin at the Panthers' expense.

Geneseo steamrolled to a 41-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maple Leafs held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Geneseo and East Moline United Township faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at East Moline United Township High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Geneseo faced off against Grayslake Central and East Moline United Township took on Chicago Muchin on Sept. 2 at East Moline United Township High School.

