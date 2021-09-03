 Skip to main content
Geneseo dismantles Sandwich in convincing manner 58-7
Geneseo dismantles Sandwich in convincing manner 58-7

Yes, Geneseo looked superb in beating Sandwich, but no autographs please after its 58-7 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Maple Leafs' reign showed as they carried a 51-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Geneseo's offense darted to an 18-7 lead over Sandwich at the intermission.

The Maple Leafs opened with a 6-0 advantage over the Indians through the first quarter.

