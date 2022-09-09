Geneseo imposes its will on East Moline United Township 36-13

Geneseo built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 36-13 win over East Moline United Township on September 9 in Illinois football.

Geneseo drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over East Moline United Township after the first quarter.

The Maple Leafs fought to a 24-6 intermission margin at the Panthers' expense.

Geneseo thundered to a 36-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers narrowed the gap 7-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.