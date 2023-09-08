Geneseo posted a narrow 24-21 win over Moline on Sept. 8 in Illinois football.

Tough to find an edge early, Geneseo and Moline fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Maple Leafs opened a meager 14-13 gap over the Maroons at halftime.

Geneseo darted to a 21-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maroons enjoyed an 8-3 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Moline and Geneseo faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Geneseo High School.

