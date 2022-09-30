Geneseo tells Rock Island Alleman "No Soup For You" in shutout 47-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Geneseo bottled Rock Island Alleman 47-0 on September 30 in Illinois football action.
Geneseo darted in front of Rock Island Alleman 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Maple Leafs fought to a 27-0 intermission margin at the Pioneers' expense.
Geneseo jumped to a 47-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Geneseo and Rock Island Alleman faced off on October 1, 2021 at Geneseo High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 16, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Sterling and Geneseo took on Galesburg on September 16 at Geneseo High School. Click here for a recap
