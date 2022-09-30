Geneseo tells Rock Island Alleman "No Soup For You" in shutout 47-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Geneseo bottled Rock Island Alleman 47-0 on September 30 in Illinois football action.

Geneseo darted in front of Rock Island Alleman 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Maple Leafs fought to a 27-0 intermission margin at the Pioneers' expense.

Geneseo jumped to a 47-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

