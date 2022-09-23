Goose Lake Northeast survives close clash with Tipton 28-26

Goose Lake Northeast didn't flinch, finally repelling Tipton 28-26 at Goose Lake Northeast High on September 23 in Iowa football action.
Last season, Goose Lake Northeast and Tipton faced off on September 24, 2021 at Tipton High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 9, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Durant and Tipton took on Mt Vernon Mount Vernon on September 9 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
