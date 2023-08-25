Goose Lake Northeast rolled past Bellevue for a comfortable 40-16 victory in Iowa high school football on Aug. 25.
Last season, Bellevue and Goose Lake Northeast faced off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Goose Lake Northeast High School.
