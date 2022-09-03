Grayslake Central outlasts Geneseo 24-14

Grayslake Central tipped and eventually toppled Geneseo 24-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 2.

The first quarter gave Grayslake Central a 7-0 lead over Geneseo.

A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Grayslake Central moved in front of Geneseo 24-14 going into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

