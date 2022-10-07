Halt: Davenport North pushes the mute button on Davenport Central's offense 39-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Davenport North followed in snuffing Davenport Central's offense 39-0 for an Iowa high school football victory on October 7.

Davenport North opened with a 13-0 advantage over Davenport Central through the first quarter.

The Wildcats opened a colossal 33-0 gap over the Blue Devils at halftime.

Davenport North jumped to a 39-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

