Halt: Davenport North pushes the mute button on Davenport Central's offense 39-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Davenport North followed in snuffing Davenport Central's offense 39-0 for an Iowa high school football victory on October 7.
Davenport North opened with a 13-0 advantage over Davenport Central through the first quarter.
The Wildcats opened a colossal 33-0 gap over the Blue Devils at halftime.
Davenport North jumped to a 39-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
