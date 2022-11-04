How many overtimes did it take Yorkville to edge Moline? 34-31

This clash finally finished when Yorkville eclipsed Moline 34-31 in overtime during this Illinois football game.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Yorkville and Moline settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Maroons took a 14-7 lead over the Foxes heading to the intermission locker room.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Foxes and the Maroons locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

Moline rallied in the first overtime period, but Yorkville skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The Foxes broke in front at the beginning of the second overtime period with a 28-21 lead over the Maroons.

Yorkville broke in front at the beginning of the third overtime period with a 31-28 lead over Moline.

The Foxes broke in front at the beginning of the fourth overtime period with a 34-31 lead over the Maroons.

