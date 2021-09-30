 Skip to main content
Iowa City baffles Davenport North 42-0
Iowa City's defense throttled Davenport North, resulting in a shutout win 42-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 30.

The Little Hawks registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

The Little Hawks and the Wildcats were engaged in a towering affair at 42-0 as the fourth quarter started.

Neither squad scored in the first and final quarters.

