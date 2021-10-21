Iowa City blazes victory trail past Davenport Central 63-7

Iowa City jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 63-7 win over Davenport Central in an Iowa high school football matchup.
In recent action on October 8, Davenport Central faced off against Davenport North and Iowa City took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on October 8 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School.
Iowa City drew first blood by forging a 23-7 margin over Davenport Central after the first quarter.
Iowa City's offense breathed fire to a 50-7 lead over Davenport Central at the intermission.
Iowa City took control in the third quarter with a 63-7 advantage over Davenport Central.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
