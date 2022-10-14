Iowa City hits passing gear early to lap Davenport West 55-6

A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Iowa City during a 55-6 win over Davenport West in Iowa high school football on October 14.
The first quarter gave Iowa City a 21-0 lead over Davenport West.
The Little Hawks opened a mammoth 35-6 gap over the Falcons at halftime.
Iowa City pulled to a 42-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Little Hawks added to their advantage with a 13-0 margin in the closing period.
