Iowa City hits passing gear early to lap Davenport West 55-6

A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Iowa City during a 55-6 win over Davenport West in Iowa high school football on October 14.

The first quarter gave Iowa City a 21-0 lead over Davenport West.

The Little Hawks opened a mammoth 35-6 gap over the Falcons at halftime.

Iowa City pulled to a 42-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Little Hawks added to their advantage with a 13-0 margin in the closing period.

In recent action on September 30, Davenport West faced off against Dubuque Senior and Iowa City took on Davenport North on September 30 at Iowa City High School. Click here for a recap

