Iowa City Regina rains down on Durant 26-12

Iowa City Regina notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Durant 26-12 for an Iowa high school football victory on October 14.
Iowa City Regina opened with a 6-0 advantage over Durant through the first quarter.
The Regals opened a slim 12-0 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.
Iowa City Regina jumped to a 19-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Wildcats rallied with a 12-7 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Regals prevailed.
The last time Iowa City Regina and Durant played in a 34-16 game on October 15, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
Recently on September 30, Durant squared off with West Branch in a football game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.