Iowa City Regina rains down on Durant 26-12

Iowa City Regina notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Durant 26-12 for an Iowa high school football victory on October 14.

Iowa City Regina opened with a 6-0 advantage over Durant through the first quarter.

The Regals opened a slim 12-0 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.

Iowa City Regina jumped to a 19-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats rallied with a 12-7 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Regals prevailed.

