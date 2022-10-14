 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Iowa City Regina rains down on Durant 26-12

  • 0

Iowa City Regina notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Durant 26-12 for an Iowa high school football victory on October 14.

Iowa City Regina opened with a 6-0 advantage over Durant through the first quarter.

The Regals opened a slim 12-0 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.

Iowa City Regina jumped to a 19-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats rallied with a 12-7 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Regals prevailed.

The last time Iowa City Regina and Durant played in a 34-16 game on October 15, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

Recently on September 30, Durant squared off with West Branch in a football game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

West Liberty tops Tipton 16-6

West Liberty notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Tipton 16-6 for an Iowa high school football victory on October 7.

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet girls representing USA at the Street Child World Cup in Doha

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News