Iowa City Regina controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 49-12 victory over Durant during this Iowa football game on Sept. 15.

Iowa City Regina opened with a 29-0 advantage over Durant through the first quarter.

The Regals registered a 43-0 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

Durant drew within 43-6 in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Last season, Iowa City Regina and Durant squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Durant High School.

