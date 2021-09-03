 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa City West flies high over Muscatine 42-7
0 Comments

Iowa City West flies high over Muscatine 42-7

  • 0

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Iowa City West turned out the lights on Muscatine 42-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 3.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Iowa City West took control in the third quarter with a 42-7 advantage over Muscatine.

The Trojans fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Muskies' expense.

The Trojans opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Muskies through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News