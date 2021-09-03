Iowa City West flies high over Muscatine 42-7

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Iowa City West turned out the lights on Muscatine 42-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 3.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
Iowa City West took control in the third quarter with a 42-7 advantage over Muscatine.
The Trojans fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Muskies' expense.
The Trojans opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Muskies through the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
