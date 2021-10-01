Iowa City West knocks out victory on Davenport Central 36-21

Saddled up and ready to go, Iowa City West spurred past Davenport Central 36-21 on October 1 in Iowa football action.
The Trojans moved in front of the Blue Devils 8-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Trojans' offense jumped to a 22-7 lead over the Blue Devils at halftime.
The Trojans' edge showed as they carried a 29-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Trojans made sure there were no late heroics, shadowing the Blue Devils' offensive output in the final period 7-7.
Lede AI Sports Desk
