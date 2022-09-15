Iowa City West manhandles Davenport North 42-7

Iowa City West earned a convincing 42-7 win over Davenport North on September 15 in Iowa football.

Iowa City West drew first blood by forging a 15-0 margin over Davenport North after the first quarter.

The Trojans fought to a 42-0 halftime margin at the Wildcats' expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Trojans maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-0 in the final quarter.

