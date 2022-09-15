 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Iowa City West manhandles Davenport North 42-7

  • 0

Iowa City West earned a convincing 42-7 win over Davenport North on September 15 in Iowa football.

Iowa City West drew first blood by forging a 15-0 margin over Davenport North after the first quarter.

The Trojans fought to a 42-0 halftime margin at the Wildcats' expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Trojans maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-0 in the final quarter.

In recent action on September 2, Davenport North faced off against Davenport West and Iowa City West took on Muscatine on September 2 at Iowa City West High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News