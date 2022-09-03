Iowa City West overcomes Muscatine 35-21

Iowa City West pushed past Muscatine for a 35-21 win for an Iowa high school football victory on September 2.

Iowa City West darted in front of Muscatine 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans opened an immense 28-7 gap over the Muskies at halftime.

Muscatine didn't give up, slicing the gap to 35-21 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

