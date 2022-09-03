Iowa City West overcomes Muscatine 35-21

Iowa City West pushed past Muscatine for a 35-21 win for an Iowa high school football victory on September 2.
Iowa City West darted in front of Muscatine 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Trojans opened an immense 28-7 gap over the Muskies at halftime.
Muscatine didn't give up, slicing the gap to 35-21 in the third quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Iowa City West and Muscatine faced off on September 3, 2021 at Muscatine High School. For more, click here.
