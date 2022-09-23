Jetstream: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's early advantage leaves Davenport North in its wake 49-12

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 49-12 win over Davenport North for an Iowa high school football victory on September 23.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley opened with a 28-6 advantage over Davenport North through the first quarter.

The Spartans registered a 42-6 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley thundered to a 49-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

