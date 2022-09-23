 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jetstream: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's early advantage leaves Davenport North in its wake 49-12

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 49-12 win over Davenport North for an Iowa high school football victory on September 23.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley opened with a 28-6 advantage over Davenport North through the first quarter.

The Spartans registered a 42-6 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley thundered to a 49-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport North played in a 44-0 game on September 24, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 9, Davenport North faced off against Dubuque Senior and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Marion Linn-Mar on September 9 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

