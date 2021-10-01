Just a bit better; Bettendorf Pleasant Valley slips past Bettendorf 14-13

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley edged Bettendorf in a close 14-13 encounter in Iowa high school football action on October 1. .
Bettendorf started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley at the end of the first quarter.
An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 14-7 lead over Bettendorf.
Bettendorf fought to an interesting final quarter, yet Bettendorf Pleasant Valley would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
