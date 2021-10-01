 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Just a bit better; Bettendorf Pleasant Valley slips past Bettendorf 14-13
0 Comments

Just a bit better; Bettendorf Pleasant Valley slips past Bettendorf 14-13

  • 0

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley edged Bettendorf in a close 14-13 encounter in Iowa high school football action on October 1. .

Bettendorf started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley at the end of the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 14-7 lead over Bettendorf.

Bettendorf fought to an interesting final quarter, yet Bettendorf Pleasant Valley would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News