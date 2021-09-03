 Skip to main content
Just a bit better; Peru St. Bede slips past Erie E/P 15-13
Just a bit better; Peru St. Bede slips past Erie E/P 15-13

With little to no wiggle room, Peru St. Bede nosed past Erie E/P 15-13 in Illinois high school football on September 3.

Neither squad scored in the second and fourth quarters.

Peru St. Bede broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 15-13 lead over Erie E/P.

The Panthers started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over the Bruins at the end of the first quarter.

