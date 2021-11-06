Kankakee Bishop McNamara's determined rally upends Erie E/P 42-27

Kankakee Bishop McNamara stumbled out of the blocks but found its stride in the second quarter of a 42-27 win over Erie E/P in Illinois high school football action on November 6.
The start wasn't the problem for Erie E/P, who began with a 21-20 edge over Kankakee Bishop McNamara through the end of the first quarter.
An intermission tie at 21-21 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The Fightin' Irish broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-27 lead over the Panthers.
