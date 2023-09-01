Kewanee's defense throttled Erie-Prophetstown, resulting in a 28-0 shutout for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Kewanee breathed fire in front of Erie-Prophetstown 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second, third and fourth quarters.

